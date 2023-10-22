Milik started from the start, with Moise at his side, refreshed by the national team. But Max is ready to change during the game

Marco Guidi

22 October – MILAN

And in the end they are all there. The name of Federico Chiesa also appears in the list of Juventus players called up for tonight’s big match away to league leaders AC Milan, despite the fact that in the press conference the day before, at lunchtime, Massimiliano Allegri had not completely dispelled the doubts. Instead, at San Siro the Lady will show up with all four of her attackers. Evidently, the last session before leaving for Milan convinced Max. The basic question is therefore obvious: who starts from 1′? The safest is Arek Milik, also because he doesn’t want to take risks from the start. Chiesa, who only returned to group training on Friday. Yesterday the real vote was on the Pole’s partner. Dusan Vlahovic, as Allegri himself said, had a good week at Continassa, overcoming the torment due to low back pain, but Moise Kean, also galvanized by his return to the national team, is very well. So good that Max might eventually seriously decide to bet on him.

first… and then

—

Juve would present themselves like this, with the pair seen for much of the second half against Torino, in the last outing before the international break. Kean would start from 1′ for the third time in a row, while Milik could go in search of his third goal in his last four matches for the Bianconeri. Milik will act as a link, thanks to his ability to “clean” balls in the midfield, while Kean will attack the Rossoneri penalty area. The two are in good shape, but it is clear that the fans were hoping above all for the recovery of Vlahovic and Chiesa, the two designated starters, beyond the circumstantial discussions. And even Allegri, right up until the end, will be tickled by the idea of ​​at least betting on the Serbian. Otherwise, the two former Fiorentina players will be the weapons to be unleashed during the match, completely changing the face of the Juventus attack. Fede loves to move wide on the left, with Dusan as a central position and spaces open to the insertions of the midfielders. Beyond tactical considerations, even if not 100%, seeing Vlahovic and Chiesa come off the bench would scare any opponent. Fede’s tears and Dusan’s talent, when in the others the fatigue begins to be felt in the legs, can shift the balance of such an important match. Vlahovic has an extra motivation: at San Siro, both with Milan and Inter, he has never scored. Who knows, maybe it’s the right time…

the others

—

And the rest of the team? Allegri denied the option to change formation, reiterating his trust in Rugani and the young Huijsen. He will most likely be the first to make up the defensive trio with Bremer and Gatti. He also has sweet words for Timothy Weah, who will be confirmed on the right wing. More uncertainty on the opposite lane, where Kostic and Cambiaso are competing for the starting place. Just as for the role of right midfielder, McKennie is slightly favored over Miretti, but watch out for last minute surprises.

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 12:10)

