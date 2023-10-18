The fan token platform revealed that, before the match against Torino, Allegri’s players changed at the Allianz Stadium with a quote from the former goalkeeper on the screens

The holders of Juventus fan tokens already knew this very well, the others only discovered it after the fact: before the derby against Torino won 2-0 on Saturday 7 October with goals from Federico Gatti and Arkadiusz Milik, the Juventus players were motivated from a special phrase. In fact, on the screens in Massimiliano Allegri’s men’s changing rooms at the Allianz Stadium, a quote from former goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi was shown in both Italian and English before the match. The result was victory with three points attached.

The idea

Everything was born from an initiative from the world of digital tokens, a competition that has already been repeated on a couple of occasions thanks to the success it achieves every time among Juventus fans: in fact, anyone who has at least one Juventus token was able to vote which phrase to show to the players on the monitor in the locker room. Indeed, Tacconi’s victory won: “Juventus must not fear anyone, it is their opponents who must fear Juventus. The weight of the black and white shirt has no equal in the world”.

October 18 – 11.35am

