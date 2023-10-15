According to the documents, there are also conversations with the former defender and a member of Allegri’s technical team, aware of the 22-year-old’s plays. Teammates who have not reported now risk disqualification

In the press release two days ago, Juventus was very clear: “As soon as it received news of the possible involvement of its member Nicolò Fagioli on the subject of betting, the club immediately and promptly contacted the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office”. But there would appear to be chats on file which would demonstrate that someone within the Juventus club knew. Teammates, and also at least one member of the coaching staff.

not footballers

There would in fact be evidence of some betting-themed chats between Fagioli and Leonardo Bonucci, but at the moment there is no evidence of a criminal offense or sporting violation. Sources close to him immediately specified that what is circulating is seriously damaging to the player’s professional image and personal reputation and that he will protect himself in the appropriate places. The Prosecutor’s Office is trying to clarify various positions, not only regarding teammates, but also non-footballers, in particular regarding a member of Allegri’s staff.

the risks

A situation that risks putting Juventus in trouble. That statement may not be enough, given that the Code of Sports Justice is very clear on the issue. We read in paragraph 5 of the art. 24: “The subjects of the federal system, the managers, the partners and the members of the companies who have become aware in any way that companies or persons have carried out or are about to carry out any of the acts indicated in paragraphs 1 and 2 (the reference is to betting on football, ed.), have the obligation to inform the Federal Prosecutor’s Office without delay. Failure to comply with this obligation entails the sanction of inhibition or disqualification of no less than six months and a fine of no less than €15,000.00”. Even those who knew about Fagioli therefore risk disqualification for failure to report.

October 15, 2023 (modified October 15, 2023 | 2.32pm)

