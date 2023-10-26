Allegri’s team can return to the top of the league at least for one night. And after 9 matches the team from the last championship had only 3 points more than the current one

Livia Taglioli

26 October – MILAN

Juventus is once again feeling the scent of supremacy. A strange feeling for a team that in recent championships has remained on the fringes of the fight for the championship, in which it has never actually taken part, beyond the final placing. Well, Juve can go back to reliving the thrill of being top of the class, finally giving a kick to penalties, doping and addiction stumbles, economic troubles and (providential) recapitalizations. In short, Allegri and C. have the unmissable opportunity to allow themselves the luxury of going back to thinking only about the pitch and with an objective now within concrete reach: that of being able to excel as the solitary leaders of Serie A, at least for one night.

the jolly race

Not just in a dream, but in reality: Juve (20 points) hosts Verona on Saturday evening, Inter (22) and Milan (21) will try to defend their position on Sunday, the first at home against Roma, the Rossoneri guests at Maradona . The round is therefore in favor of the Bianconeri, the desire is great, after a long wait of 123 matches (first day of the championship excluded) since the last time as top of the class. And the conditions are all there too: Allegri’s team passed the big match test, previously beating Lazio, but above all Milan at San Siro a round ago, and now they have the set point available to confirm that the Allegri-ter will see it firmly anchored not only in the fight for one of the top four positions – the minimum objective set by the club – but also a protagonist in the championship race. Dusting off the good times, those experienced the last time with Sarri, 2019-20 season.

sarri’s race

In the year of the last scudetto won, the ninth in a row, Juve remained at the top for 32 days, of which 28 times alone. Having started with two consecutive victories, in the following 4 rounds the Bianconeri had to settle for second place behind Inter, as well as on the 14th and 15th matchdays. However, the maximum deficit had stopped at two points, while from the 16th matchday onwards Juve had never fallen from the top step of the pedestal, sharing it only on two occasions with the Nerazzurri. From the 24th matchday onwards, Lazio were the fiercest rivals in terms of the Scudetto: Juve recovered until they narrowed the gap to one point, the gap then widened again to reach +8, Juventus’ maximum advantage over second place. The final saw the return of Inter, who in turn were capable of returning to the final day just one point behind Sarri’s team. And on a surreal first August (due to Covid and related suspension of the championship between 8 March and 22 June, between the 26th and 27th matchdays) Juve won the scudetto, gaining 83 points, the result of 26 wins, five draws and 7 defeats. Seventy-six goals scored, forty-three goals conceded, i.e. the fifth best attack and third best defense in the championship. Another encouraging data for Allegri and C.: after 9 days Sarri’s team had collected 23 points, only three more than the current one.

October 26 – 7.24pm

