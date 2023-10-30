The Lady knows how to fly even without Dusan&Fede: Moise grows up, Arek is always there. With all four at your disposal, aiming high is easier

Fabiana Della Valle

30 October – MILAN

The Lady’s ranking says 23, which means second place behind Inter and 7 points more than last year after 10 matchdays, 8 compared to two seasons ago. And the comparison with the past reminds us that in the recent history of Juventus (from 2011-12 to today, when the cycle of nine championships in a row began) every time that Madama reached 20 after the same number of matches she celebrated the championship. In reality Massimiliano Allegri once managed it even starting from the paltry haul of 12 points, but that’s another story. The facts say that Juventus has returned to fighting with the big teams – and perhaps even for more ambitious goals than the fourth place advertised by the coach and club – and one of its strong points is represented by the expanded attack.

The 4 Musketeers

—

The third victory in a row obtained on Saturday evening against Verona came thanks to a goal by Andrea Cambiaso, an honest and valid worker on the wing, but a few seconds earlier it was Arek Milik who hit the post which promoted the advantage. Milik was decisive as a substitute, while Moise Kean had played from the start, like against Milan, scoring two goals which however were disallowed and above all playing a great game. Now that Federico Chiesa is also recovered (and came on very well against Hellas) Max is spoiled for choice. And with the five substitutions he can exploit all his offensive potential, which in Serie A is not something for everyone, even for the big teams.

The owners

—

Juventus drew and won two non-trivial matches against Atalanta and Torino without having Dusan Vlahovic, the spearhead of the Signora’s advanced department. DV9 had started very well (4 goals in the first 4 games) before back pain forced him into the pits. He missed two matches, returned to Milan but started on the bench and returned to the starting line-up against Verona. He hasn’t scored for a month and a half (last goal in Juventus-Lazio on 16 September) and is still not in top condition. The good news is that without Vlahovic or with the Serbian at half serve the Lady did not slow down her run. The same goes for Chiesa, who also managed 4 goals in the first 5 matches of the season. An excellent start, then the stop caused by tendon inflammation, which forced him (like Vlahovic) to miss the national team. Fede and Dusan have not been together since the Reggio Emilia defeat against Sassuolo (23 September), the only defeat of the season and also the last time either of them scored.

The substitutes

—

However, Juventus started scoring points again and never stopped. Milik and Kean proved to be worthy replacements. The Polish center forward decided the match against Lecce, which ended 1-0, and put the seal on the derby opened by Gatti: 2 goals which bring the overall tally of the Juventus strikers to 10 out of the 16 overall in Serie A. The Azzurri striker on the other hand he hasn’t yet unlocked himself this season (last goal on 1 April against Verona) but he got Thiaw sent off at San Siro against Milan and on Saturday evening he was one of the best, driving the opponents crazy: only VAR managed to stop it.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

E Yıldız…

—

Having them all available and all in good condition is a very precious resource for Allegri, who has shown with the substitutions that he knows how to make the difference (even against Verona). Without forgetting the young Kenan Yildiz, who also showed personality on Saturday, looking for the goal with a lob in the few minutes he was granted towards the end. Force four attack, for the Champions League and also for the championship dream.

October 30 – 08:54

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED