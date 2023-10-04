Suara.com – The 10th and 13th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jusuf Kalla (JK) spoke about information stating that his residence would be visited by the Chair of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) DPP, Puan Maharani. JK admitted that so far there had been no meeting between himself and Puan Maharani.

Previously, information stated that Puan would visit JK’s residence in his private house on Jalan Brawijaya Raya, South Jakarta, at around 12.00 WIB.

“Not yet,” said JK at his residence, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

However, JK views his meeting with Puan as nothing new. The reason is that the two of them have met on several occasions.

“We always meet, in fact there are meetings, it’s nothing new when I meet Puan. We’ve been together for a long time,” said JK.

Puan-JK Meeting Leaks

PDIP DPP Chairman Said Abdullah confirmed that Puan Maharani would visit Jusuf Kalla’s residence in the Kuningan area, South Jakarta, Wednesday afternoon.

According to him, the meeting will not specifically discuss the 2024 presidential election.

The head of DPP PDI Perjuangan, Puan Maharani. (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

“Yes, a family gathering. Ms. Puan will meet Mr. JK as part of a family gathering,” said Said when contacted by Suara.com, Wednesday.

According to him, JK’s relationship with Megawati, especially Puan, is like family.