Justin Simien, former writer of the Star Wars series: Lando, found out about his dismissal through social media. And he’s not the only one in the galaxy with that story

An unexpected orbit in the Star Wars universe

Live and die in the Star Wars universe It is not an easy task. Just ask Justin Simien, who took to social media to learn, at the same time as the rest of the world, that he had been fired from his own Lando Calrissian-centered project. Yes, the same Lando who shone in Solo: A Star Wars Story with the impeccable Donald Glover.

Simien was about to become the head writer and showrunner of the series Star Wars: Lando. But oh, surprise, in July it was reported that Donald Glover and his brother Stephen had taken over writing duties. The source of this change for Simien was none other than social media. He hasn’t received a single message from Disney or Dave Filoni about why he was fired from the project or any other type of explanation, something that could leave anyone biting his lightsaber in frustration.

Reactions and reflections

Simien himself still supports the project, despite the bitter pill. In an interview with TheWrap, she commented: “The online report was and remains the only official word I have heard about my involvement in the project.” Regarding his relationship with Donald Glover, he added that they have “many friends in common” and that he has always been a great admirer of the Glover brothers’ work.

See the glass half full This is what Simien is trying to do. “The good news is that I am a big fan, truly, genuinely, of Donald Glover and particularly the work that he and his brother do. So I’m also happy to just be a fan and watch it, and experience it the way an audience would,” she expressed optimistically.

Guillermo del Toro and the recurring story of galactic abandonments

But this is not an isolated episode in the history of canceled star wars universe projects. Guillermo del Toro also felt the Force… of dismissal. The director was planning a film about Jabba the Hutt that was eventually shelved. Simien, empathetic to del Toro’s experience, commented that he is not alone in this situation, but questioned: “I don’t know why anyone would sign up for something like that again, to dedicate your heart and soul to something and then find out in an article that someone else is doing it. I don’t know if I want to do that again. “It doesn’t sound fun at all.”

In the shadow of the Force

Let’s not forget that Simien has already tried his luck on Disney+ with The Haunted Mansion, which is now available on streaming. In a world where layoff stories are often overshadowed by big announcements of new movies and series, it is essential to remember that behind every project there are people who dedicate time, effort and emotions. Justin Simien, although hurt, shows the maturity to accept the situation and remain a fan. Maybe that’s the most Jedi thing of all.

And deep down, these experiences remind us that no one is exempt from unexpected turns of the galactic universe, no matter how much experience you have in film or how many successful projects your name is behind. So the next time a new Star Wars project is announced, let’s remember those who fell by the wayside and crossed their own hero’s path, even if it was off-screen.