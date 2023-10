Mitchell v. H., from the middle management of the now banned motorcycle club, is said to have acted as a kind of ‘ruler’ in the coke smuggling. He is said to have approached several co-suspects to help pay for the shipments of coke. He is said to have even shared photos of the drugs, with texts such as ‘we have Coli and Boli’, referring to the production countries of the coke. According to the police, he also chats about the prices: ‘21.5 each’. (21,500 euros, ed.)