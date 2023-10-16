Pratama Arhan Azizah’s wife Salsha and Fuji apparently have striking differences regarding their experience of riding a motorbike.

It is known that Zize (Azizah Salsha’s nickname) and Fuji recently participated in watching the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP at the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, Sunday (15/10/2023) yesterday.

While watching the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP, Fuji and Pratama Arhan’s wife met with the General Chair of PSSI, Erick Thohir.

On that occasion, the man who served as Minister of BUMN represented President Jokowi alias Joko Widodo who was unable to attend the agenda.

Erick Thohir then asked Fuji and Zize about their experience of riding a motorbike.

“This is MotoGP, motorbikes, fast racing with big motorbikes. “The question is, have you ever been ridden with your girlfriend on a big motorbike?” asked Erick Thohir to Fuji and Azizah.

Answering this question, Fuji admitted that he had once been ridden on a motorbike. Meanwhile, Zize answered never because he admitted that his father, Andre Rosiade, did not allow it.

Erick Thohir then said that Andre Rosiade loved Pratama Arhan’s wife, Azizah Salsha, because he forbade her from riding a motorbike.

“Indeed, the father loves his son,” said Erick Thohir, giving a thumbs up.

The moment Erick Thohir met Azizah Salsha and Fuji when they were both in America in Mandalika was then attacked by netizens after the video was uploaded by the minister via his TikTok account.

However, many were surprised that Azizah Salsha had never ridden a motorbike before. Netizens also asked her husband Pratama Arhan to invite his wife to ride a motorbike.

“Zize has never been ridden on a motorbike,” wrote a netizen while crying.

“Come on, Han (Pratama Arhan) invite Zize to ride a motorbike,” said another while tagging Pratama Arhan’s account.

Meanwhile, quite a few also commented on Fuji’s answer, who admitted that he had ridden a medium-sized motorbike.

“Yes, I was once ridden with a red PCX, uhuyyy,” said a netizen tagging Fuji Utami’s account.

“Fuji dreams of riding on the back of an RX King, sir,” wrote another money with a laughing emoji.