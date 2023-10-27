Suara.com – Musician Ari Lasso was protested by netizens because he did not upload a photo of the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate Anies Baswedan – Muhaimin Iskandar.

The reason is, the vocalist of Dewa 19 uploaded photos of two other presidential and vice presidential candidates, namely Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud MD and Prabowo – Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

In fact, Ahmad Dhani’s friend congratulated the two presidential and vice presidential candidates whose photos were uploaded to his Instagram feed.

“This morning Mr @prabowo and Mr @gibran_rakabuming have registered. We already have 3 candidate pairs. They are all the best sons of the nation.

“May God bless us all so that this election will be peaceful and calm,” wrote Ari Lasso in uploading a photo of Prabowo and Gibran Rakabuming on Wednesday (25/10/2023). Watch the complete video!

