Unbelieveable! He provided good passes in the second leg of the Indonesian National Team against Brunei Darussalam.

Coach Shin Tae-yong rotated his players in the Indonesian National Team’s match against Brunei Darussalam in the second leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification preliminary for the Asia Zone. This match took place at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan, Tuesday (17/10/2023).

The game plan that was prepared also involved the situation if the match had to take place under rainy conditions. Understandably, the day before Bandar Seri Begawan was flooded with water for a long time, causing the Indonesian National Team to cancel its official practice. They practiced indoors and immediately competed the next afternoon.

Based on the availability of the players, Coach Shin Tae-yong, the formation revealed was Ernando Ari Sutaryadi, Sandy Walsh, Riky Ridho, Fachruddin Aryanto, Shayne Pattynama, Witan Sulaeman, Rachmat Irianto, Ricky Kambuaya, Dendy Sulistyawan, Egy Maulana Vikri, and Hokky Caraka .

Everyone played all-out and one of the people who can be highlighted as showing a beautiful game was Sandy Walsh.

Based on Transfermarkt, the player who competes pro at KV Mechelen, one of the Belgian League First Division clubs, now has a price tag of IDR 34.76 billion as the highest market price as of November 4 2022 or almost a year ago.

Previously, the market price was sometimes written as IDR 33 billion or a difference of IDR 1 billion from IDR 34.76 billion.

The quality of play of the defender or right-back position corresponds to the price tag he has pocketed. It cannot be denied that in the match against Brunei in the second leg of the preliminary 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone, Sandy Walsh played cool.

As quoted from the Antara news agency, the Indonesian National Team attacked from the start of the first half through Sandy Walsh’s shot which went wide.

Then in the sixth minute, Hokky Caraka scored a goal starting from Sandy Walsh’s assist. The man who was born in Bruxelles, Belgium, March 14 1995, sent a pass from the right side.

Hokky Caraka, who played in the front and middle striker positions, escaped the enemy’s control, so he easily grabbed the ball and the Indonesian National Team scored 1-0 at the start of the first half.

Watching the game presented by Sandy Walsh, for a moment the audience forgot that less than a month ago he had to be pulled off the field when Mechelen played against Leuven (23/9/2023).

At that time he suffered a mild concussion after a collision with Leuven striker, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.

The codet above Sandy Walsh’s right eyebrow makes him look even more macho and handsome (source: (TikTok Goal screenshot, Metro Suara.com/SamarKarma collage).)

Both scary and cool, foreign media photographed Sandy Walsh’s condition on the field with blood still flowing from the top of his right eyebrow.

After that incident, Sandy “officially” became Mas Codet. When he received medical treatment he received more than five stitches. The marks are very visible, in our language it is called a codet, you can see it in the photo above.

This collage was made from video screenshots when Sandy Walsh came to Indonesia ahead of the preliminary first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone.

At that time he emphasized his position in Coach Shin Tae-yong’s game plan, “Want to play on any line, from center to striker, I’m ready.”

Thank you, Sandy Walsh!