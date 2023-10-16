loading…

Muslim women in France often become victims of Islamophobia because of the Gaza conflict. Photo/Reuters

PARIS – A French woman was arrested by police in the capital Paris this week after neighbors reported her for using traditional Islamic greetings with workers in their accommodation building. This comes as tensions continue to rise due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

According to reports circulating on social media, the unnamed woman was detained by police after her neighbors filed a complaint when they heard her say ‘assalam alaikum’ – ‘saw’ in Arabic – to some workers in the building with them.

According to Middle East Monitor, the woman was reportedly detained temporarily before being released, and judicial police officers defended their actions by stating that “with the current climate, we cannot take any risks”.

The current situation cited by the official refers to Israel’s brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the forced exodus of more than two million Palestinians living there, following the Hamas resistance group’s operation into the Israeli-controlled territory last weekend.

Since the new clashes began, Israel has implemented a total siege of Gaza by cutting off all supplies of electricity, water, food, fuel and aid to the strip and has intensified bombardment to push Palestinians further south to the Egyptian border – where it still remains. closed – in an attempt to cleanse the entire region of its entire population, in what was condemned as a campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

However, outside Europe and the wider Western world, this situation has subsequently led to increasing tensions between individuals and elements who are pro-Palestinian or pro-Israel and the occupation. As a result, it is expected that there will be an increase in Islamophobic attacks or harassment, such as this reported incident.

Reports of the woman’s arrest were confirmed by French journalist Widad Ketfi, and the victim’s lawyer Nabil Boudi stated in

