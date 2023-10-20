The Granata coach spoke ahead of the match against Inter: “Milinkovic plays, Good morning still out”. And on betting: “These guys have a problem with their phone”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

20 October – Turin

Here he is again, Ivan Juric. After a fifteen-day break, after the post-derby feelings and with Inter arriving at the Olimpico Grande Torino, the Croatian coach is ready to start again. “In the locker room there is a great desire for redemption, it is a very strong feeling on my part and it is shared by the entire locker room. We had two excellent weeks, in which I saw attention, perception of the moment and a great desire to work. I saw people with the right determination and the right desire: I was very pleased to perceive this positive aspect, even among us. Tomorrow will be very tough, but these two weeks have given me a lot of confidence. These two weeks have helped us a lot, also to reflect on everything that has not yet broadened the horizon. I’m sure that, starting tomorrow, we will have a great championship: I have no doubts.”

zapata out

—

Tomorrow Toro will not be able to rely on Zapata, “his loss is not a good thing, obviously it wasn’t necessary but it doesn’t change my ideas and how I thought about preparing for this match – explains Juric -: his is not a real injury, it’s an old scar that has come back to bite. I hope that already in Lecce, see you next time, there will be. We decided not to take any risks.” Toro anyway tomorrow with the two strikers? “I don’t know, but when I said I would change during the break I wasn’t thinking about the two strikers. I was thinking of something different. For me it’s not the two strikers: it’s a shocking banality – says Juric -. For me it is important that the players train hard and that I can choose everything that comes to mind.”

Milinkovic is there

—

Juric confirms Milinkovic between the posts. “He went to the national team and we didn’t speak to each other after the derby – he says -: yesterday we saw each other. Even great goalkeepers make mistakes, but he is working like crazy, he has enormous positivity and is aware of the things that go well and those that go wrong.” On Sanabria he says: “today I see him for the first time after the national teams, let’s see what condition he is in”. On Vlasic: “He came back earlier to train with us: he is a boy who deserves everything. He has a great desire to improve, he has done very good training. I hope he has a good match tomorrow.” Buongiorno can’t make it: “He’s at his limit, I hope he too will be there in the next one in Lecce.” Praise for Pellegri: “He had two clean weeks, he didn’t stop, he always worked. He gave good answers, finding continuity in training, we are happy with how he did during the break.” Sazonov is fully recovered, Zima lives with the pain but is growing. Soppy accelerates towards recovery. Djidji stays out.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

the bets

—

Juric concludes his previous conference by signing a reflection on the case of betting which has once again found space in Italian football in recent weeks. “These kids have a big problem with the mobile phone, with the way they also experience their emotions – Juric reflects -: the phone is a world that takes away part of their life. The two things can also be connected. These kids close themselves very much inside the phone where they live most of their days. In the locker room these days we mentioned and talked about the topic: no one expected something like this.”

October 20 – 5.05pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED