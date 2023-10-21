The Granata coach’s comment after the defeat: “We made too many mistakes in the last thirty metres. We were in the game for an hour. I hope to recover. Good morning”

No way. Torino falls at home against Inter. Today another problem was added, namely the injury of Perr Schuurs, starting central defender and Juric’s mainstay. “Let’s see tomorrow, the sensations are not positive. I hope for a miracle and that there is nothing serious.” This is the comment of the Granata coach.

difficulty

—

And again: “We were already missing Buongiorno and Djidji, without Schuurs we are in difficulty. Sazonov is a young player, he wants to learn, but he has to grow. I can only congratulate my team. They played a great hour, excellent team, then Schuurs’ injury changed everything. We created the world in the last thirty metres, but we made a lot of mistakes. Even in the second half, with some passes. A bit of quality was missing.” A few too many negative results for Juric: “It’s the first time in two years that we’re really in difficulty, we need to be clear-headed and organised. We need to prepare well for the next match. I liked the boys a lot today, but it went badly for us. The performance remains. Let’s see if we can recover Good morning. The championship is long, I’m confident. I repeat, we can do well.”