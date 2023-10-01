The Granata coach spoke on the eve of tomorrow’s match and asked his team for redemption after Wednesday’s second half at the Olimpico which he didn’t like: “It was the moment to give the final blow and instead…”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

1 October – TURIN

He pulled the brakes a bit in the last two days in training, because “it was necessary to get all the players back to top shape after Lazio, so we did little”. But now, Ivan Juric, on the eve of tomorrow’s postponement against Verona, expects to find a furious Toro again. “We recovered a lot of energy, especially from a mental point of view, which we weren’t able to recover well between the match against Roma and the one against Lazio: tomorrow I hope that Toro will be very, very excited.”

WHERE TO GROW

There is one aspect on which Juric focuses his attention when analyzing the growth steps that his Taurus will have to take along the way. “We must grow above all in terms of mentality, and become something – in the sense of strength – that we are not yet. Example: after two consecutive victories, after an excellent draw against Roma and after a first half dominated and in control at home to Lazio, in the second half on Wednesday we should have felt that it was time to deliver the final blow.”

IN CHARGE

What matters is the future: tomorrow is called Verona. “Now we have to get really excited for this match. From the day after tomorrow we will try to bring these guys even higher to be more competitive in the derby. But now – continues Juric – we all remain focused on Verona, a team that has spirit, that has already put everyone is in difficulty: they play like us from a conceptual point of view. Tomorrow will be a battle: I expect a very dirty match, not one of great beauty. We need to bring it home by taking advantage of every situation.”

THE SINGLES

We start with Alessandro Buongiorno, injured in Rome: “He will be out for three or four weeks, plus another week to get back into the group.” Vojvoda won’t be there tomorrow: “he won’t be able to play because he took a knock in training”. Regarding the forwards, Juric mixes the cards a bit without giving any references: “Zapata won’t make a turnover, Sanabria, Seck, Radonjic and Vlasic can play”. In defense he appears inclined to confirm Sazonov (“he could play”) with Tameze as a backup option given the injuries of Buongiorno, Djidji and Zima. He closes with a reflection on the two strikers, Sanabria-Zapata together: “I didn’t mind them in the first half against Lazio. The first assessment is normal, but for me it’s important how they work during the week to make choices. Let’s say that a lot depends from the defenses we face: against four-man defenses I say yes to the two strikers, against three-man defenses we will be in difficulty.”

October 1st – 5.02pm

