Suara.com – Liverpool FC coach Jurgen Klopp assessed that the 2-2 draw his team got when they went away against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community (Amex) Stadium in the 2023/2024 Premier League, Sunday (8/10) WIB was a fair result for both team.

Klopp considered that one point was worth getting because both teams played a tight match throughout the match where Livescore noted that the two teams recorded slightly different statistics.

Liverpool had 54 percent possession of the ball, compared to 46 percent for the home team. For kicks on goal, both teams took 14 kicks together, with Liverpool recording four kicks on target and Brighton with three kicks on target.

Liverpool striker #11 Mohamed Salah scores their second goal from the penalty spot against Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England on October 8, 2023. Glyn KIRK / AFP

“It was very intense for both teams, so I think this was the right result in the end,” said Klopp, quoted from the club’s official website, Monday as published by Antara.

In that match, Simon Adingra gave Brighton the lead first (20′) which was then answered by two goals from Mohamed Salah (40′, 45+1′) to close the first half. In the second half, a pair of goals from Lewis Dunk (78′) made the score level at 2-2 and lasted until the end of the match.

“A 2-1 lead is a good result for the first half here because this is a very good team and it was difficult to defend it all the time,” Klopp said.

On the same occasion, the German coach slightly regretted that his team could not increase their lead in the second half when they had several golden opportunities, one of which was a flick in front of goal from Ryan Gravenberch which hit the crossbar in the 54th minute.

According to Klopp, if the third goal occurs then it will change the course of the match and the opportunity to take home three points from the Amex Stadium will be wide open.

“I think it was clear in the second half we should have scored to make it 3-1, there were one or two really good chances but because we didn’t score there we kept the game open,” said Klopp.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk commented after the match on the two goals scored by Brighton where in the first goal he admitted his mistake in giving a pass to Alexis Mac Allister who had been pressed by three opposing players which led to Simon Adingra’s goal.