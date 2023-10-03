In 1993, Steven Spielberg started the Jurassic Park sagaa trilogy of movies about dinosaurs that today is ranked as one of the best in the film industry and will soon return but in a slightly different way.

The streaming platform Peacock announced that they will present a reinterpretation of the saga. Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling It will be a 22-minute special that will be presented in the Lego universe, with the characteristic animation of the popular building blocks, this on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the trilogy.

The special will be about Ian Malcolm, who finds his old diary where all his anecdotes are and Through his words, viewers will be able to relive the plot of the first film.

In addition, we can find iconic characters such as Alan Grant, John Hammond and Ellie Sattler. The proposal is not limited only to recreating humans, as you can also appreciate dinosaurs in a more fun way.

The new version of Jurassic Park It will be available through Peacock on October 10, 2023a great opportunity for the little ones to have fun and learn about the iconic saga.

