Sukabumi.suara.com – One of the BTS members, Jungkook, brings happy news to you Army in Indonesia.

BIGHIT MUSIC and Jungkook have just announced a Live On Stage concert for his solo album, entitled GOLDEN.

This news was released on October 9, 2023, BIGHIT MUSIC released its official announcement.

GOLDEN Live On Stage will take place at Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

If you can’t see it live, the committee will provide access to watch online streaming for fans who can’t come.

The date itself is scheduled for November 20 2023, 8 pm Korean time.

Meanwhile, the GOLDEN album is confirmed to be released on November 3, at 13.00 KST.

For ARMY or potential viewers who have ARMY Membership via Weverse Shop GLOLBAL, you will get a special offer.

For his album which will be released on November 3, Jungkook is ready to perform by performing these new songs in front of fans.

