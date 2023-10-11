Denpasar Voice – Even though he failed to strengthen the Philippine National Team at the 2023 FIFA Matchday due to injury. Arema FC goalkeeper, Julian Schwarzer Garcia, revealed that his luck in defending Arema FC this season has made him interested in playing for the Philippine National Team again.

Played regularly while defending Arema FC throughout the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 competition. Making the Philippine National Team look again at Julian Schwarzer.

As is known, Julian Schwarzer has to compete with another Philippine National Team goalkeeper who is also competing in the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 with PSS Sleman, Anthony Pinthus, who is often trusted to appear as the main goalkeeper for the Philippine National Team.

Then there is the name of senior goalkeeper, Neil Etheridge, who has quite a lot of flying experience in European football competitions by taking part in the Premier League.

Julian Schwarzer was happy that his name was called again even though in the end the son of Chelsea legend Mark Schwarzer had to be absent due to injury.

He is also happy with the opportunity to play regularly given by the Arema FC coaching team.

“100 percent Arema gave me a really good opportunity to show my quality in a top caste match,” said Julian Schwarzer as reported by Suara Denpasar from the Instagram page @quotesarema, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

“This is the fifth time I have received a call from the Philippine National Team and I have appeared three times for the senior team,” continued the 23 year old goalkeeper.

“I never played for the Philippine youth team, only the senior team,” continued Julian Schwarzer.

With Arema FC, Julian has kept three clean sheets, saved 41 times and conceded 15 times. (*/Rizal)