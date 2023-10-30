The Confining Prison has become one of the biggest surprises of the intense Shibuya arc in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Satoru Gojo has become the victim of the Confining Prison

Join the conversation

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is being incredibly exciting. If the Star Plasma Vessel arc helped us learn more about the past of some of the most powerful characters in the series such as Satoru Gojo or Suguru Geto, the events that are happening in Shibuya, the scene of which is considered one of the best story arcs in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, they are assuming a real rollercoaster of emotions for the viewer.

One of the best script twists that the most recent chapters of the anime based on Gege Akutami’s manga have given us has been the appearance of the Confining Prison, an extremely useful Cursed Item that Suguru Geto has decided to use to counter the immense power of Satoru Gojo, But what secrets does this mysterious object keep and how has it influenced the story starring Yuji Itadori?

The Confining Prison, Suguru Geto’s ace in the hole

The Confining Prison is a terrifying tool that has made its debut in chapter 34 of the anime and has been used by Suguru Geto to completely nullify Satoru Gojo, greatly tipping the balance in his favor in their goal of creating a New World.

The menacing appearance of this Cursed Object, deep red in color and covered with several eyes, pales in comparison to its functionalities. According to Geto, the person who is sealed in the Confining Prison will be trapped inside it for a period of 100 to 1000 years. In contrast, this object It is only capable of catching one person and not several at the same time and it cannot be used again unless its victim commits suicide.

The person who has the misfortune of being sealed by the Confining Prison will be transported to a reality foreign to ours where physical time does not exist, being rather a kind of dark limbo full of beings that will surround the victim. Fortunately, Satoru’s powers are capable of repelling these beings, making the most annoying thing about his confinement simply not being able to go out.

Another secondary function of the Confining Prison is the ability to process information from the catching target increasing your weight during this process to increase your resistance. In addition, it has the ability to change its dimensions, being able to become a cube the size of the palm of a human hand.

The Shibuya Incident arc is still far from its conclusion. Several of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen have appeared in Shibuya in the hope of save Satoru Gojo, who continues to be held back despite his great abilities. While the spectators are witnessing a series of exciting confrontations Like the one Itadori had against Choso, Suguru Geto has preferred to guard the Confining Prison but not before suggesting that he has some other ace up his sleeve.

Join the conversation