What is the origin of the marks that the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen has under his eyes?

Yuji Itadori’s marks can be easily confused with dark circles

Jujutsu Kaisen, just like what is happening with the fun Spy x Family anime, has become one of the most popular anime of recent months thanks to the broadcast of its impressive second season carried out once again by the prestigious animation studio MAPPA.

The work created by Gege Akutami has known to stand out also for having a good number of charismatic characters among which are Satoru Gojo or Yuji Itadori. The latter has a particularly curious detail in its design that makes Sukuna, one of the strongest characters in all of Jujutsu Kaisen, present. indirectly in almost all the scenes in which our protagonist makes his appearance. We are referring to nothing less than the brands that Itadori has on the lower edges of his eyes.

The secret behind Yuji Itadori’s brands

The origin of these brands was revealed in the climax of the first chapter from Jujutsu Kaisen and is an immediate consequence of consuming one of Sukuna’s cursed fingers, also causing Sukuna to has been incarnated in him.

These fingers are considered cursed objects and they have the ability to attract Cursed Spirits, the main enemies of the series. Our protagonist consumed Sukuna’s first finger as a desperate measure to increase his power and save his life in the face of a powerful enemy, motivated in part by his grandfather’s words Before die.

Having incarnated in Itadori’s body, Sukuna’s appearance is similar to his, except for a series of lines on his face and some parts of his body and a somewhat messier hairstyle. Furthermore, the markings on the edges of Itadori’s eyes are the eyes that the demon Sukuna has when they remain closedtaking on an appearance reminiscent of what they could be some striking dark circles.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen began its broadcast on July 6 and is not leaving anyone indifferent thanks to the huge qualitative leap What has meant for the series are the arcs of The Star Plasma Vessel and the current arc of the Shibuya Incident, which brings together some of the most remembered moments for manga fans.

