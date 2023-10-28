This is how this powerful sorcerer looked in the first official sketches made for the anime version of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen It is being one of the most important and popular names in recent months. Its first season already had a good number of successes, but it has been its second season that is showing us chapter after chapter that this work has the necessary qualities so that we value this work as one of the best action animes of all time.

This new season is being animated by MAPPA, once again doing an excellent job in the most relevant action scenes of the series, being Satoru Gojo directly responsible for several of them. This powerful character is also the protagonist of the interesting conceptual sketches that we share with you today.

The version of Satoru Gojo designed by MAPPA

The following sketches were made by the MAPPA staff and thanks to them we can know which details of Gojo’s aesthetics were paid the most attention when creating transfer it to anime format:

These types of sketches are used to include, if necessary, some small changes so that it looks the best possible in anime. The most frequent thing is usually some tweaks to the anatomical proportions of the character in order to give a more professional visual appearance to the adaptation itself. Of course, one of the priorities is that the essence that the character transmits in the manga version is maintained in its transfer to this format.

It is difficult not to comment on some of the many virtues of the current season of Jujutsu Kaisen not to mention Satoru Gojo. And chapters like the fourth of this second season, which includes the climax of the Star Plasma Vessel arc, have meant a new peak in the quality that this work has reached and one more example of the wonderful animation that accompanies this adaptation.

The MAPPA animation studio has an incredible career. They are responsible for creating the anime versions of mangas as surprising as Chainsaw Man or the final stretch of Attack on Titan, which could be considered to be the adaptation that has given the most popularity to said study.

