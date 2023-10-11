Little by little, Jujutsu Kaisen established itself as one of the most popular anime in recent years, so its jump into the world of video games was inevitable. Luckily, an unprecedented experience that will try to excite fans already has a release date and is very close.

A few months ago, Bandai Namco surprised fans of Gege Akutami’s work and announced Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, a new 3D action video game that will allow you to recreate the most iconic and epic confrontations from the successful MAPPA animated series.

In the official announcement, the Japanese company refrained from revealing a release date. Luckily, this week cleared up the doubts and confirmed the day when users will be able to play as Satoru Gojo, Yuji Itadori and more characters.

When does Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash debut on consoles and PC?

Through a brief but exciting trailer, Bandai Namco revealed new information about this striking arena fighter. In this way, we were able to see a little of the story mode, the customization options and, of course, the anime characters that will be available.

During the final bars of the video, the company confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) starting next February 2, 2024. So, fans will be able to sink their teeth into this title at the beginning of next year.

On the other hand, Bandai Namco revealed the contents of the deluxe editions. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to access content from the Premature Death arc and the Jujusta 2024 Baseball minigame, while those who opt for the Digital Ultimate Edition will also get a digital art book, the soundtrack, and costumes inspired by the first ending. from the anime.

Finally, the Collectior’s Edition, which will be available exclusively in the Bandai Namco store, will have a special scroll with art by Gege Akutami.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will allow fans to play as their favorite characters

What is Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is a 2vs2 fighting video game where players will be able to participate in combat and recreate key moments from the animated show. In addition to the anime’s plot thread, the story mode will address the events of Curse Womb Must Die, The Origin of Blind Obedience and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0.

This new title will offer cooperative mode and online confrontations, as well as a section where fans can customize the costumes and appearance of their favorite characters.

But tell us, are you excited about this proposal? Do you plan to give it a try? Let us read you in the comments.

