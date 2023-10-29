The mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has had some words of gratitude to everyone Jujutsu Kaisen animation and design team at MAPPA. It is not the first time that the author has shown warm messages to those who are carrying out the arduous process of enlivening his legacy.

And Akutami has already had these types of details and words with workers who, in many cases, have to work long hours and are subject to “hush” contracts. In which you cannot talk about the work carried out within the studio and many more things.

“I hope that the people who have worked so hard to make this experience and animation possible are rewarded more and more. That’s all I have to say!”

Some clear and direct words that refer to the great commotion that was shown days ago regarding the working conditions of the animators at MAPPAin many cases bordering on extremely long work hours, and described by many as “slavery”.

The situation of the animation industry in Japan is well known to everyone, although it is not a topic that spoken openly in public in their society or directly. A situation that, with the passage of time, should change so that designers and animators can have decent work days.

Via