Everything seems to indicate that Megumi could be the key to stopping Ryomen Sukuna.

Every event that has currently occurred in Jujutsu Kaisen has shocked fanssince Akutami has given several plot twists to the plot that have generated many doubts and annoyance among followers, who have expressed their anger at the treatment that the mangaka has used in the last chapters of the series.

In fact, the last arc of Jujutsu Kaisen has been the one with the most plot twists, since the mangaka decided to raise the stakes and take things to another level, since, during the Cursed Games, Sukuna unexpectedly took over Fushiguro Megumi’s bodybecoming its new receptacle, this being a detail that completely surprised the followers.

But things didn’t stop there, because as the plot developed, Sukuna took more and more control of Megumi’s body., to the point of sinking him into the darkness of his soul, making it almost impossible for Fushiguro to regain control of his body. However, some clues have been given that They could hint that Megumi could be the key to defeating the King of Curses.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Fushiguro Megumi could be the key to defeating Sukuna

As we have already mentioned, The Jujutsu Kaisen plot could have given some hints as to how Sukuna could be defeatedsince after taking over Megumi’s body, the King of Curses had some difficulties because Fushiguro from within was fighting to contain the power of this curse, which implies that the young sorcerer could be the key to ending this fearsome villain.

And it is that, in the capítulo 214 de Jujutsu Kaisen, while Sukuna was fighting Yuji, the King of Curses realized that his previous vessel had become very resistant to his attacks, which ended up surprising him. However, this was not entirely true, as it was not Itadori who had become stronger, but Sukuna’s own cursed energy production that was being affected by Fushiguro from withina weakness that was exploited by Yuji to a certain extent.

This detail could be a clear clue as to how Sukuna could be defeatedsince Yuji and other sorcerers must exploit this weakness to the point of minimizing the scope of Sukuna’s power.

However, during the confrontation between the King of Curses and Gojo It could be seen that the powerful villain He had no problems with the production of his cursed energyunlike his previous fight with Yuji, which could give indications that Akutami foreshadowed in a certain way, the way to stop this powerful antagonist, confirming that Megumi will be the key at all times to defeat him.

It should be noted that, after defeating Satoru Gojo, Sukuna has recovered his original form, a detail that has set off alarms within the fandom, as many wonder what happened to him. Megumiwell It is unclear what happened to him following the King of Curses’ actions.which makes this weakness that he presented tribe in previous chapters is extremely difficult to exploit.

many fans They wonder what happened to Megumi.Well, they don’t know if Sukuna’s true form ended up completely eliminating the young sorcerer or yes there are still vestiges of Fushiguro inside it. However, it is likely that the King of Curses still retains a part of Megumi, because in this way he could access the Ten Shadows technique, just as he did in his confrontation against Gojo.

If there is a possibility that Sukuna still has a part of Megumi, It is likely that the young sorcerer can still exert his influence on the King of Curses and fight from within.weakening him enough to allow Yuji and the other sorcerers to deal critical hits and defeat them.

Evidently, This weakness foreshadows that Fushiguro could be the key to defeating Sukuna.but it will not be entirely easy, because The King of Curses seems to be unbeatable. Besides, It is still necessary to reveal what happened to Megumiso these are just some speculations of how Sukuna could be defeated.

