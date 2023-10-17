This note may include spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is surprising all fans with each of its released chapters. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time episode 13 of the popular anime will air.

The Shibuya incident arc continues its course

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

As you surely remember, episode 12 of the anime showed Nobara Kugisaki facing and suffering against the assassin of the assistant directors (who injured Kiyotaka Ijichi). However, Kento Nanami made her appearance and demonstrated the incredible power of him.

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how the events in Shibuya will continue, let us tell you that episode 13 of season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere this Thursday, October 19 at 11:00 AMcentral Mexico time.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site.

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

