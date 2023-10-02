This note may include spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen continues with several intense moments in each of its episodes and still has a lot to offer. Now, there are just a few days left to find out how the Shibuya Incident and Satoru Gojo will continue. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time episode 11 of the anime will air.

The Shibuya Incident still has a lot to tell

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

As you surely remember, episode 10 of the anime showed Satoru Gojo being sealed by Geto. In addition, we could see how Mechamaru contacts Yuji to organize an offensive that can save the sorcerer.

This is the trailer for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how the events in Shibuya will continue, let us tell you that episode 11 of season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will premiere this Thursday, October 5 at 11:00 AMcentral Mexico time.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site.

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

The official LEVEL UP t-shirts have arrived – GET YOURS HERE

We invite you to find out all the news related to Jujutsu Kaisen in the following link.

What do you think of the Shibuya Incident arc so far? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Television / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente