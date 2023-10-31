The death of this sorceress continues to give a lot to talk about.

The death of Yuki Tsukumo does not make any sense, as it was totally unnecessary.

It is no secret to anyone that, over the years, Gege Akutami has not been shy about getting rid of popular and relevant characters from the seriessince the mangaka has shown that his pulse does not tremble to put an end to said individuals for the good of the plot, this being a detail that has characterized Jujutsu Kaisen since its beginnings.

From the different arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen, The Cursed Games saga has been one of those that has included the most shocking deathssince Akutami has abruptly ended several of its characters during the development of this installment, giving way to incredible events that have given greater context to the plot.

One of the deaths that took place during this arc was that of Yuki Tsukumo, which could be considered very shocking due to everything that said sacrifice implied. However, this was ruined in the worst waygiven that did not produce any significant change in historythis being a disappointing detail that made the loss of this sorceress a very unfortunate event that caused discomfort to fans.

Contiene Spoilers del manga de Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuki Tsukumo’s shocking death was ruined in the worst way

As we have already mentioned, The Cursed Games arc has been full of surprising battles that have given an unexpected twist to the plot of Jujutsu Kaisensince many of them have had very shocking deaths that have been emotionally devastating, adding a greater purpose to the story, making the events to come more surprising.

However, the death of Yuki Tsukumo, one of the Special Grade sorceresses from Jujutsu Kaisen, could have been one of the most surprising and important in the series, but it was not like that, since it was ruined in the worst way, because did not cause a significant change in the plota detail that has been highly criticized by fans who consider that it made no sense to get rid of it.

And, during Yuki’s fierce battle against Kenjaku, one of the most powerful curses in Jujutsu Kaisen, the powerful sorceress, on the verge of death, Use a last resort to kill this villainso he clings to it, and uses his cursed technique to increase its mass to the point of becoming a black hole, annihilating everything around him, being very shocking. However, his sacrifice was useless, since Kenjaku managed to avoid the effects of this ability, remaining unharmed by this attack, detail that completely ruined this feat.

Yuki Tsukumo’s death does not make any sensegiven that The enormous potential that this sorceress had was wasted to become one of the best characters in the series, because his damn technique was very interestingperfectly complementing her extreme personality, which made this shaman a formidable rival for any adversary.

In addition, Yuki’s death lacks emotional impact like that of other characters like Nanamiand since Kenjaku managed to escape unscathed from this sorceress’s last attack, it makes his death has no real meaning for the plotproving that his sacrifice was in vain, this being a very disappointing outcome that Akutami gave to Yuki.

Notably The little emotional impact and the lack of deeper involvement in the plot completely ruined the death of Yuki Tsukumo.giving the feeling that despite her great qualities and power, she was treated as a simple complement, wasting the opportunity to consecrate her as a transcendental character in Jujutsu Kaisen.

You could say that The only good thing that Yuki’s death left was showing Kenjaku’s overwhelming powerwho emerged unscathed from the lethal attack of this sorceress, giving indications that this curse is a rival that must be very careful.

