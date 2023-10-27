Jujutsu Kaisen returns to its origins by including humorous sequences in its most recent chapter.

Chapter 239 of Jujutsu Kaisen brings the series back to its origins by again including humorous sequences.

Join the conversation

Jujutsu Kaisen has been characterized by the different elements that Gege Akutami has included in its storysince the premise of this work is very striking, since the mangaka has known how to take advantage of all the resources and has captured them in an exceptional way, having an extremely interesting plot that ranges from frenetic combats to hilarious moments who have served as comic relief on more than one occasion.

In fact, the treatment that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has had in the last chapters has significantly moved away from one of the elements that characterized this series, since the current development of the plot has had quite serious tone in which various confrontations have been witnessed that have shocked fans.

However, The most recent chapter of the manga has given a twist to the serious tone that it had been addressingsince it has made this series return to its beginnings, adding a very important element that made this work very complete.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #239 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen returns to its beginnings by again including elements of humor in its battles

It is well known that, of all the Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, Shibuya marked a before and after in the series, since this took a more serious tone after this incidentas it focused on more dramatic and apocalyptic issues that put humor aside.

However, despite the dark and somewhat violent theme that the Jujutsu Kaisen plot usually has, This work has also had various comic elements that have served to provide relief from the tension that the battles usually leave in this series, since These gags have always been there since the first season of the seriesand it seems that the Cursed Games arc has decided to leave aside the seriousness that has been experienced in the last chapters to include humorous sequences by the hand of Widow.

And it is that The most recent chapter has made Jujutsu Kaisen return to its origins by adding humorous sequences in their next battle, since Kenjaku and Takaba have started a fight, which from the first moment has included comedy, this being an element that the series was urgently needing, given the dark and somewhat depressing development it had had lately.

Takaba’s Return Provides Much-Needed Comic Relief for the Cursed Games Arcsince this sorcerer is characterized by being a comedian, which clearly foreshadows that his confrontation against Kenjaku, one of the most powerful curses in the series, will be extremely entertaining, so The humor that represented this work could be backproviding a different perspective on this controversial saga that has distinguished itself for being one of the darkest and apocalyptic.

It should be noted that this It’s the ideal time for Takaba to shine and make his comedy stick with fans. of the series, since this controversial and irreverent character has attracted the attention of followers since his appearance, becoming the object of various memes, which is why his return to the battlefield hints that humor and entertainment are guaranteed in the following chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Without a doubt, Gege Akutami has really known how to tell this story and evoke all kinds of emotions in fanssince the mangaka has given various twists to the plot that have been very interesting, the return of humor to the story being one of them, since it was extremely necessary resort to comic relief to lower the tension of the latest events that have taken place in the series.

Join the conversation