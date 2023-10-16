Yuko Ozawa could have a bigger role in the upcoming events of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen has a repertoire of fascinating characters, who have distinguished themselves for the role they have had in the work, since some have played a fundamental role in the events of history. However, there are other individuals who, despite not having such a relevant participation in the series, could end up being very important in the future.

It is a secret to no one that Gege Akutami is an expert at giving totally unexpected twists to the storywhich have completely changed part of the events shown, so every detail that is introduced in the series is important for the context of the plot, since the mangaka usually leaves easter eggs in plain sight.

In fact, the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime could have given indications that a character whose participation has been very brief could end up being much more important than you think in future events of the series.

Yuko Ozawa could be more important than you think

The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has brought with it great changes that have given the work a better development, since the narrative has become much more efficient to address the events of the long-awaited Shibuya arch.

However, before starting the Shibuya arc, The Jujutsu Kaisen anime included a scene with a disturbing character which could hint that this would have a more important role in the story, since in the manga the appearance of Yuko Ozawa It did not take place, so it was clearly taken as filler in the first instance, but given Akutami’s insight into leaving clues in plain sight, this detail could be one of those Easter eggs.

And the appearance of Yuko Ozawa in episode 7 of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen added a fun moment to the story, since the interaction that Megumi, Nobara and Yuji had with Yuko perfectly captured the personalities of the three main characters of the series. However, this inclusion could also hint that Yuji’s friend may be more important to the story, this being a very interesting detail that could give a twist to the plot, since Yuko’s participation has been minimal.

Some fans believe that Yuko’s inclusion in the anime hints that she could have a bigger role in the future. However, others only comment that her scene was a filler that helped characterize Yuji, Nobara and Megumi even more, prior to the great confrontations that these sorcerers would have to deal with in Shibuya, with Yuko’s appearance being the subject of debate. within the fandom.

It should be noted that season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has reopened several debates, which have kept fans very entertained, being the inclusion of Yuko Ozawa one of them, since many claim that this could have a bigger role to play in the future, leaving some clues as to how the series will end.

The role that Yuko could play would obviously be Yuji’s love interest.with whom she could end up, after the threats that have been unleashed in society have been resolved or she could also be used to force Itadori to do something he does not want, well There are many options that can be explored. to give a more decisive role to this character.

Without a doubt, Yuko’s inclusion in the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime hints that Akutami has some plans in mind for this young woman in the future, so this could end up being crucial in the final events of the series.

