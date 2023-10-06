Jujutsu Kaisen has been on the lips of millions of fans of the anime world these days. From a devastating fact that splashed the plot in the manga, to a nice tribute in the Chilean subway, through the beginning of its second season in the anime.

We are facing one of the best productions of the recent years in the entertainment and anime industry.

If you are going to continue reading this note, keep in mind that there are very strong SPOILERS for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gege Akutami gives us another chapter again full of tragedy, hard moments and surprises that have left the fandom in a whirlpool of diverse feelings. These are all the details of chapter 238 of the manga:

The action of chapter 238 mainly focuses on Hajime Kashimo and the assault on Sukuna. The King of Curses does not allow himself to be carried away by danger and is able to emerge victorious without putting “all the meat on the grill” as they say. Sukuna uses in combat chapter 238 the same technique he used against Gojo.

The end of the chapter shows Hiromi and Itadori challenging Sukuna.

At one point in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, Kashimo talks in the past with Sukuna.

It certainly seems that the confrontation between Kashimo and Sukuna is about to come to an end. And if we take into account the background of Jujutsu Kaisen, Kashimo will surely end up losing his life.