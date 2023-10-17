The influence of Jujutsu Kaisen on the manga/anime industry is very great and this detail confirms it.

Chapter 236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been so shocking that it caused TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You, Kenjiro Hata’s work, to go on hiatus.

It’s not a secret that Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most influential and acclaimed works of the momentbecause in just a few years this series has managed to captivate millions of followers who have been following the amazing story it has been telling. Gege Akutamiwhich has been full of several unexpected twists that have caused a sensation in the fandom.

In addition, The last chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have unleashed a wave of emotions among followerssince Akutami had been recounting the epic confrontation between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, this being the battle of the strongest, which week after week generated a lot of hype and uncertainty in the followers, who were attentive to every detail of this fight.

However, the conclusion of confrontation between Gojo and Sukuna left millions of followers around the world stunned, because, to this day, many find it difficult to believe the result of this battle, which has caused a great impact, so much so that it has caused another manga to go on hiatus due to the outcome that Akutami gave to this fight.

Contains Spoilers for chapter #236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You goes on hiatus due to the outcome of the battle between Gojo and Sukuna

As we have already mentioned, Jujutsu Kaisen has gained a large number of fans who have been faithfully following each chapter of this story, since the development that Akutami has given to the plot has been very surprising to the point that followers want to be up to date with this work.

However, recently, The Jujutsu Kaisen manga took an unexpected turnsince chapter 236 showed the death of Gojo, one of the most beloved characters in the series, who was surpassed by Sukuna in their epic confrontationthis being a detail that took the fandom of this work by surprise, since no one expected Satoru to have this outcome.

In fact, the impact of Satoru Gojo’s death was so disconcerting and traumatic which led to TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You, Kenjiro Hata’s manga will go on hiatussince this mangaka was too shocked for chapter 236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, because apparently, the outcome that Akutami gave to Gojo is still very difficult for many to process, including this artist.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You Manga to Take a Month-long Breakbecause Kenjiro Hata, its creator, is still recovering from the impact caused by chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisenthis being a detail that confirms the great influence of Gege Akutami’s work throughout the world, as many followers have shown their anger at the death of this important and popular character.

Kenjiro Hata’s state is very understandable, since Akutami is an expert in playing with the emotions of his followers. by giving completely unexpected turns to the plot, the death of Satoru Gojo being one of them, because during this confrontation, Sukuna showed why he is the King of Curses.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You Will Return for Weekly Shonen Sunday Magazine Issue 50since many fans of this work are waiting for the mangaka to continue revealing more details about Tsukasa’s past, so there are many expectations regarding the next chapter of this striking manga.

Without a doubt, Jujutsu Kaisen continues to unleash a whole swing of emotions within the fandomsince both the manga and the anime are addressing truly impressive events that will completely change the course of this controversial story that has made uncertainty your best allybecause when it comes to Akutami anything can happen in this work.

