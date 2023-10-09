Everything seems to indicate that Yuji Itadori could have received a power increase.

Chapter after chapter, The Jujutsu Kaisen manga continues to surprise fans with every twist that Akutami has given to the plot.since after having abruptly ended one of the most beloved characters in the series, the story has completely changed, unleashing anger in some fans and many doubts that have not yet been resolved.

Likewise, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has given a lot to talk about, and after the death of Satoru, Akutami has decided to take things to another level and has made Sukuna recover his original form, this being a great insult to Gojo, as it shows that the King of Curses did not use all his power in the epic battle against Satoru, this being a very disturbing detail.

But this is not all, since the most recent chapter of the manga has hinted that Itadori Yuji has received a power boostwhich is quite understandable, since being the protagonist of the work he was the most suitable to receive a power-up to confront the King of Curses, who seems to be invincible.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #238 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

As we have already mentioned, the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen has become very interesting in the last chapters of the manga, since Akutami has moved some pieces to Prepare the ground and redeem Yuji Itadorisince everything seems to indicate that this young man You could be about to receive an impressive power-up to confront Sukuna.

In fact, the most recent chapter has shown the arrival of Higuruma and Itadori to the battlefield, as they seem to have picked up the pace to try and stop Sukuna. However, that is not what is disturbing about this episode, since in it you can see that Yuji could have acquired a well-deserved power-upWell, it has some changes in his appearance that hint at this detailincluding some blade-shaped objects that protrude from his arms.

In the opening episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo hinted that Yuji could acquire Sukuna’s techniqueswhich could indicate that this new Itadori power-up would be a sample of his mentor’s statements, since the appearance of his arms is very similar to those of the King of Curses when he took his body with sharp nails and other details which this one normally does not have.

Some hint that Itadori might have awakened a cursed technique with the ability to subdue Sukuna or that he is using some sort of cursed weapon that gives this controversial appearance that has given something to talk about within the fandom, since many believe that It could be an object very similar to the one Yuta used previously, which gave him claws similar to those of the King of Curses.

Yuji’s arrival and alleged power-up have generated all kinds of opinions within the fandombecause some believe that this is a product of the script, so it makes no sense and for others, this is a well-deserved increase in power that will make Itadori reinstate as the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisensince this has had a very interesting character development that has led him to this point.

It seems that Itadori had this ace hidden up his sleeve to use at the right moment.which apparently is now, since Sukuna with his true form seems to be even more dangerous than he already was, being an extremely difficult opponent for the rest of the remaining sorcerers to defeat.

Without a doubt, Gege Akutami really knows how to raise the hype in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandomsince every detail that the mangaka has introduced and addressed in the most recent events of the manga has given something to talk about and this alleged power-up could be one of them, since it raises the possibility that Itadori will change the course of the decisive battle against Sukuna.

