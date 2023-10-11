Sukuna has unleashed the full power of his true form, becoming a nearly invincible individual.

Chapter 238 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga unleashes the full power of Sukuna’s true form.

The last chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have given a lot to talk aboutsince the epic confrontation between Sukuna and Gojo concluded with the death of the latter, a detail that caused a furor within the fandom, who, to this day, still cannot believe the outcome of this great battle between the strongest of the series.

In addition, After Gojo’s death, the situation has reached an unsustainable levelSince, Sukuna has decided to use his true form for the upcoming confrontations, since everything seems to indicate that the King of Curses did not use all his power in the battle against Satoru, so the controversial sorcerer’s effort was apparently in vain.

But this is not all, since the most recent chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has unleashed the full power of Sukuna’s true formbecause they have released more details of the appearance and operation of the real appearance of the King of Curses, who seems to be invincible, which puts the remaining sorcerers in great trouble who must face this fearsome villain.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #238 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sukuna’s true form is completely perfect

The Cursed Games arc has reached its climaxsince the death of Satoru Gojo completely changed the course of history, since the other sorcerers who had their hopes placed on the controversial Six Eyes shaman have had to take action to try to stop Sukunawho is getting stronger and stronger.

Kashimo has been Sukuna’s next rival after Gojo’s defeatbecause this ancient sorcerer was eagerly awaiting this moment, since he longed to face the powerful King of Curses in a one-on-one combat to see which of the two was stronger.

However, Kashimo has been in for a big surprise, as Sukuna has decided to take things to another level and acquire his true formwhich unleashes all the power of the King of Curses, becoming a very strong being without any weaknesses.

Sukuna after acquiring his true form is analyzed by Kashimo, who uses X-rays to find any weakness in this villain. However, he realizes that there is no such thing, since He is a completely perfect beingthis being a detail that marvels Kashimo, who begins to see all the pros that this form gives you to the King of Curses.

And it is that Sukuna’s extra hands and mouths give him an advantage over other sorcerers, since you can make stamps and have another pair of hands free. Besides, can continue reciting incantations without straining his heart and lungs. Likewise, despite having an abnormal body, this form strengthens Sukuna instead of stopping him, being in the peak of sorcererssince it has all the qualities to be invincible.

Furthermore, with its true form, Sukuna annihilated many powerful enemies in the past erawhich gives indications that the rest of the sorcerers who remain to face the King of Curses are in great trouble, since it is extremely difficult to fight against this villain who has a wide advantage over its rivals.

It should be noted that Sukuna is the most powerful curse in Jujutsu Kaisen and that has been demonstrated since day one of the series, since This fearsome villain has a reputation that has been preceded by his appearancessince he has managed to make a great impact by showing the extent of his abilities and his true form establishes him as the strongest character in the work.

On the other hand, Yuji and Higuruma have also arrived on the battlefield to join the action. However, that is not what is disturbing, since Itadori’s appearance after his arrival suggests that he has received an increase in power to confront the King of Curses.

Due to this detail, many fans presume that Yuji’s appearance It could be due to a cursed weapon or object, and others claim that it is an increase in power that has been granted to Itadori, as some indicate that this was an ace up the sleeve of the protagonist, who was waiting for the right moment to use it.

Without a doubt, Sukuna’s true form is completely perfect and powerfulto the point that Kashimo was surprised by the imposing appearance of the King of Curses who apparently does not have any weakness.

