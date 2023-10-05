One of Bandai Namco’s most anticipated games is Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, a 3D action title that promises combat as epic as those in the anime. The title was announced last month and promises several surprises for consoles and PC. Now, new material has just been shared that allows us to see more of its playable characters.

The game still does not share its release date

If you have not heard about this title, let us tell you that its people are responsible for the members of Byking, who will offer fights between teams of 2 fighters who will be chosen from an interesting catalog of playable characters, such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna.

Luckily for all players, the game developers have just shared a new trailer showing more characters that can be used in each battle, so you better take a look at it.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki and Panda will also be part of the cast available in the game, so more and more well-known faces are joining a proposal that promises a lot for Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

It is worth mentioning that the title will allow you to relive the story of the series in a new way, although Bandai Namco ensures that the plot will remain faithful to the work done by Gege Akutami.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that this game from the popular anime can be enjoyed alone or in an online mode for up to 4 players, so the fans’ hype will surely be through the roof.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and has not yet confirmed its release date. Find all the news related to Jujutsu Kaisen at this link.

