Bandai Namco Entertainment America released a new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash showing the playable characters Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki and Panda.

Maki Zen’in is a girl who uses a sansetsukon to attack, having very fast skills that almost give the opponent no respite. Toge Inumaki makes use of leather-to-melee attacks in addition to possessing an aura around her body. Finally, Panda is a talking panda bear who uses his powerful fists to attack, he is a forceful and slow but powerful type character.

Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump,” is the first game in the series to reach consoles. In this 2v2 action game, aim for new heights by mastering the “Cursed Techniques” of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits. Choose your partner and create unique combinations that complement your playstyle and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash will be released sometime in 2024. You can watch the trailer below.