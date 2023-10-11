JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASHdeveloped by Byking and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, will arrive on February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC. Players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide range of powerful attacks and combos. Depending on the combination of characters chosen, it will be possible to have power dynamics and synergies.

JUJUTSU KAISEN CURSED CLASH will offer a story mode based on the first season of the anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, allowing players to face challenging enemies in intense 2-on-2 combat. To test your many cursed abilities together or against friends, an online competitive and cooperative mode will also be available at launch, allowing you to team up with other users and face opponents around the world in casual or ranked battles.

