The most recent episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has revealed who the real villain of the work is.

The Shibuya Incident, the current arc of the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, has been offering impressive moments, like Satoru Gojo’s absurd display of power against curses. However, more than a battle, this has all been part of a macabre plan to get the sorcerer out of the way and it has worked.

Since the first season, it has been shown that there is a sorcerer who has been pulling the strings from the shadows, although in a hidden way so that no one would discover his identity. This character was a mystery until the release of the feature film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 where it was revealed that he was Suguru Geto, Satoru’s former friend and partner.

All this left many questions in the fans, because they were sure that After his confrontation with Yuta, Satoru finished off Suguru. However, in current events it can be seen that he is responsible for what happens, but this has an explanation.

The real villain of Jujutsu Kaisen has been revealed

For a long time now, fans who only watch the Jujutsu Kaisen anime have been thinking that The villain of this story is Suguru Getowho, somehow, managed to come back to life to continue his plans, which were explained in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. However, this is not the case.

And after the meeting between Gojo and Geto, the white-haired sorcerer was very surprised to see his former best friend, the one he himself murdered, standing in front of him. This whole situation made him doubt and wonder what kind of tricks they used to bring him back.

This is when this terrible revelation occurs, because just as Satoru suspected, actually the one in front of him was not Suguru Getobut the body of this character, which was being controlled by a sorcerer who kidnaps bodies.

After what Satoru asked Geto for explanations about how he is back., he did not hesitate to reveal the truth. It was then that the supposed Suguru removed the threads from his forehead, showing his brain, which has a mouth.

The Suguru Geto who has appeared in Jujutsu Kaisen is actually not him

Satoru Gojo, one of the most beloved characters in the work, was doing a spectacular job at try to eliminate all the curses that were in Shibuya. However, he was paralyzed when he saw his former friend appear in front of him. This emotional destabilization did not allow him to avoid being captured by the Confining Prison.

Knowing that he was about to be sealed and that he could do nothing to prevent it, Satoru confronted the man in front of him. and who claimed to be Suguru Geto. It was here that he revealed that he, in reality, is only controlling the body of his former friend, since his abilities adapt very well to the plans he has.

This sorcerer who has kidnapped Geto’s body has revealed that he has his own plans, but he could not execute them due to the presence of Satoru Gojo. That is why he devised a strategy to get him out of the way, using the Confining Prison, a cursed sealing object of great power.

Now that Gojo He is not present to thwart the plans of all these villainsthen it means that Yuji and company will have to prepare for many future problems, especially now that what this fake Geto has been planning will begin to be executed soon.

The skills and abilities are unknown. everything about this body-snatching sorcererat least in the anime, since the manga is much more advanced and various important details have been revealed, such as the identity of this character.

However, this is not all, because understanding everything that happens in the Shibuya arc in the manga, those who watch the anime are about to witness a lot of twists, revelations and unexpected situations. In addition, they will be able to witness first-hand What is it like in a world without Satoru Gojo?.

