Toji Zenin has returned in a very amazing way.

The most recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen has shown the surprising return of Toji Zenin.

Join the conversation

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is adapting the events of the Shibuya Incidentwhich have brought with them very surprising and unexpected moments, since in the midst of the chaotic atmosphere that has been unleashed, the true identity of the main villain who has orchestrated this entire massacre in which curses and dark sorcerers have been the ones has been revealed. protagonists.

Likewise, in just a few episodes, The Shibuya Incident has shown moments packed with a lot of actiongiven that Satoru Gojo It was finally sealed by the evil sorcerer who is behind all this gloomy and dark environment in which many innocents have lost their lives.

But this is not all, since, in the midst of all the chaos, one of the best villains in the series has returned in a brilliant wayrevealing why he is one of the most surprising characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for episode #11 of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Toji Zenin returns in a surprising way

As we have already mentioned, both Kenjaku as several evil sorcerers have teamed up to unleash chaoswhich has brought with it surprising battles that have increased the tension, putting the sorcerers who are doing everything possible to bring back Satoru Gojo in great trouble.

However, in the midst of these events, one of the evil sorcerers who has been supporting Kenjaku’s plans, has decided to take things to another level, as he has performed a ritual to give the powers and appearance of a dead person to his companionor, and the person they choose for this ritual is none other than Toji ZeninMegumi’s father, who quickly jumped into action, demonstrating his amazing abilities by defeating Ino in the blink of an eye.

The return of Toji Zenin is very exciting and at the same time surprisingsince this controversial character managed to increase his popularity exponentially after his battle in the Star Plasma Vessel arc against Gojo, being the only man capable of beating Satoru so far.

This ritual allowed Touji to return to his peak.recovering his overwhelming strength and physical prowess, this being a detail that makes the return of this villain truly brilliant, since Adds greater depth to the exciting Shibuya arcwhich in itself had been developing splendidly.

Jujutsu Kaisen is full of fascinating characters, and without a doubt, Toji Zenin is one of them, being one of the most beloved and popular in the series, which makes it his return is even more incrediblegiving way for this villain to fight new battles in which make a surprising display of your skillsjust as happened in his confrontation against Satoru Gojo.

Notably Toji Zenin is an incredibly tactical and powerful assassinso the return of this villain means a new threat to sorcerers who are trying to resolve this chaotic scenario in which the antagonists have tipped the balance in their favor.

Without a doubt, Toji Zenin will be a difficult opponent to defeatsince he has a celestial bond that gives him incredible qualities and the ability to fight with very surprising cursed souls, which he will not hesitate to use during this chaotic incident in Shibuya episode after episode continues to raise the tension, unleashing a wave of emotions in the viewers.

It is necessary to highlight that The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has done a job of adapting every detail of the manga perfectlyas they have conveyed every sensation and moment in a sensational way, which clearly further highlights the impact of this fascinating arc, which is considered the best of the entire series.

Join the conversation