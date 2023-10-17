What happens with Jujutsu Kaisen? Nanami’s voice actor drops a strange message for all lovers of the acclaimed anime.

There is a cryptic message for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. The second season of the Japanese animated series is in full swing with the Shibuya arc. Since the second batch of episodes officially began in the summer, we all knew it would be a matter of time before Pseudo-Geto set the events in Shibuya into motion. Now, the arc is in full swing and the voice actor behind Nanami Kento has fans surprised with a new statement on social media.

The publication comes courtesy of Kenjiro Tsuda, since The Japanese voice actor has given life to Nanami since Jujutsu Kaisen began. Not long ago, the actor took center stage in the anime when the Shibuya arc brought in Nanami. The return of the sorcerer left fans excited. But now Tsuda has fans quite nervous due to his enigmatic post on X (Twitter). We have left said official statement on these lines.

A subtle statement, but with a farewell flavor

Ultimately, Kenjiro Tsuda simply wrote a note on X (Twitter) thanking fans for all their support so far. “Thank you for watching Jujutsu Kaisen,” he said. “And thank you for supporting Nanami Kento.” The post sounds like a farewell, so anime fans are already feeling the tension. Nanami is a very popular character among fans, but the Japanese animated series cares little about those things. He has eliminated several popular heroes and villains to date. So if Kenjiro Tsuda is hinting at the end of Nanami, he’s done it very well.

(We warn of spoilers for the manga below) The readers of the manga de Jujutsu Kaisen You know how the arc ends. If you’re up to date with Gege Akutami’s hit manga, then you know that Nanami dies in this arc. The character is a true machine as he rampages through Shibuya, but Nanami ends up reaching her limit. During his fight with Mahito, Nanami is eventually killed. And readers are now convinced that Tsuda has recorded the fighter’s last lines from him. So if you’re ready to feel a strong emotional blow, well… Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to deliver it to you.