Juggernaut is captured by Orchis and could be the cause of one of the most important deaths of the mutants.

Juggernaut has been locked away by Orchis

Join the conversation

Juggernaut’s powers They have become too uncontrollable for him. In fact, upgrading his powers can cause one of the biggest disasters in the world. Marvel Universe of recent years. The brutal Juggernaut could threaten the death of the leader of the X-Menalso know as Cyclops. Cain Marko has practically unstoppable momentum power. It could be said that as he gains speed, he becomes more difficult to stop, even breaking the laws of physics due to the origin and magical provenance of his powers. Now, Juggernaut is completely locked in and he is unable to run away to find his freedom because if he does he will instantly kill Cyclops.

Juggernaut is captured by Orchis and could be the cause of one of the most important deaths of the mutants

in the comic X-Men #25readers discovered that Cyclops had been captured by the anti-mutant organization known as Orchisbeing the prisoner of Doctor Stasis under the codename Prisoner 10. Orchis found a twisted way to address the problem of Cyclops’ abilities. Stasis decided to sew up the eyes of Cyclops to nullify his powersas he also exists under a constant threat to meet death. Doctor Stasis has revealed that Scott is connected to a strange death trap, through a small hole in the wall using an adamantium cable. Now, fans know what’s on the other end of that wire.

In a preview of the comic X-Men #27, by Gerry Duggan and Phil Noto, Shadowkat infiltrates the Orchis prison with the aim of being able to rescue Scott Summerssolo to find the Juggernautlast seen seriously injured after his battle against Nimrod. Juggernaut is just a few meters away from killing what could possibly be one of Marvel’s best-known X-Men.

Juggernaut has had a wide evolution as a character over the last few years. At first, Cain Marko first rejected Cyttorak and then allied with Nightcrawler to find a new home in the mutant nation of Krakoa. His crowning moment came during the Hellfire Gala, when Marvel’s mutants voted him worthy of membership in the X-Men. However, an instant after the announcement, Orchis attacked and Juggernaut was hit while trying to defeat Nimrod. While it is true that everything seemed to indicate that he could have died in the fight, it turns out that he survived and is now used as a safety device in case Cyclops tries to escape his torture. However, when Kate discovers in this trailer, he’s not the only one taking that precaution, and the body of Scott It also has a booby trap in case everything doesn’t go as expected.

After the Krakoa tragedyfew remain X-Men alive on Earth and two of their most important assets locked up have led the mutants to take desperate measures. So it won’t be long before the X-Men stage a prison break. However, Orchis It has good security protocols and it is not so simple to reach the kidnapped characters. The X-Men They will need a plan to outwit villains’ security protocols and recover everything that is yours.

In the case where Cain Marko could be released, it is likely that he will pursue Orchis with a feeling of revenge, a situation that would pose another dangerous situation in the Marvel Universe. Following this line, Juggernaut sees Firestar as a true traitor and one of the first people responsible for the massacre that ruined perhaps the happiest day of her life. For many years, Juggernaut showed himself to be a real threat for the continued survival of the X-Men, but now he is closer to them than ever.

The comic X-Men #27 It is now available.

Join the conversation