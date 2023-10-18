Suara.com – Jude Bellingham said his move to Real Madrid in the 2023 summer transfer window from Borussia Dortmund made him develop rapidly as a footballer.

According to him, being in the Real Madrid team which has the majority of the world’s top players in every line such as Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Vinicius Junior has really helped him develop a lot in the last few months.

“100 percent (better)! When you are around the mentality and quality of players every day, it will take you to a new level mentally, physically and technically,” said Bellingham after helping his country, England qualify for the Euro 2024 finals following 3-1 victory over Italy, reported by the BBC, Wednesday (18/10).

The coaching factor, Bellingham said, also helped him develop. In this case, he is grateful to coach Carlo Ancelotti who saw his talent in being able to play more advanced as a midfielder.

“Carlo basically said that this position is where he sees me,” Bellingham said.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been very productive this season, scoring 8 goals in eight matches in the 2023/2024 Spanish League, the same number he scored last season in 31 matches with Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

His goal score temporarily makes him the top scorer for the club and LaLiga this season with 8 goals while also leading El Real to the top of the standings with 24 points.

“I get a little better every time I play,” Bellingham said.

In total, the footballer who was born on June 29 2003 this season has scored 11 goals and 5 assists from the 13 matches he has played with the club and national team.

He also helped secure the title of best player from every match he played in, seven with Madrid and two with England.

“Over the last few months I have really timed my entry into the box and when I arrive, I arrive with a lot of hunger,” said Bellingham.

By saying that Los Blancos was a strong factor in his career progress, Bellingham did not hesitate to say that he would stay at the club based at Santiago Bernabeu for the next 10-15 years.

“This is the club I want to be at for the next 10-15 years of my life. I like it there,” he concluded.