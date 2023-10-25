Mireia still hasn’t assimilated that she has become the new queen of The Floor board. Thanks to her knowledge of the sporting world, she has defeated Paco Luis, one of the big favorites to win.

Although the cook had decided to return to the board, she has been forced to challenge and, between Juanan and Daniel’s Eurovision models, Mireia has opted for the first. It seems that no one seems capable of standing up to the Eurofan!

Juanan had assured that he dominated the category that he had inherited from Patrizia, but as soon as the duel started we realized that this was not the case. The contestant has not been able to respond correctly to any image and Mireia has won the duel with little effort.

“It was a bluff. “I didn’t know about models,” Juanan acknowledged as soon as the duel was over. The contestant believes that with another category it would have been different, but that’s the game. Another great contestant to whom we say goodbye! Will Mireia win the 100,000 euros or will Daniel be the winner?