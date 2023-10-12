Lilibeth Morillo, daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” announced on her social networks the death of Juan José Rodríguez ‘El Puma Junior’, who claimed to be the son of the famous Venezuelan singer.

“As a family, we share the painful and regrettable news of the death of JUAN JOSÉ RODRÍGUEZ EL PUMA JR. in Pereira, Colombia. The causes of death are still unknown and the respective investigations will be carried out. We humbly request due respect at this difficult time that as a family we are living. We will honor your life and memory, our beloved Juan José Puma Jr.!” wrote Lilibeth Morillo at the bottom of a video where she showed photos of Puma Jr., his older sister Liliana and herself.

Despite not being recognized as El Puma’s son, Juan José had a close relationship with Liliana and Lilibeth, and they shared the stage on several occasions.

Puma always denied the paternity of Juan José, and once gave a version that would explain the impressive resemblance between the two, since According to him, Juan José was the son of his brother Oswaldowho would have even recognized it as such.

In addition to the impact that the death of El Puma Jr. caused in show business, speculation has arisen, since last year the singer mentioned that the uncertain origins of his birth had caused a family dispute that even led to death threats against him.

