During the quarantines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, streamers on live streaming platforms such as Twitch reached impressive audience numbers and, therefore, income, especially in Spain. Something that after the return to normal they tried to continue capitalizing, but apparently not with success since for a few months, Spanish content creators have seen a significant drop in audiencewhich contrasts directly with what is happening in Latin America, where streamers have grown tremendously.

A case that, as I indicated, contrasts with the reality that is being experienced among the big names in Spain, since Spanish Twitch stars established on the Internet such as Auronplay, Ibai, Rubius, TheGrefg, and others, have been affected by this decrease in the audience. According to a recent analysis, the audiences of the ten most popular Spanish streamers have had a combined drop of 51% since September 2021, going from an average of 353,500 viewers to 172,000.

LATAM grows non-stop on Twitch

In a situation completely contrary to what is experienced in Spain, Latin American streamers have experienced significant growth in recent years. According to data from StreamCharts, of a list of the 19 large streamers in our region, only 7 have decreased in average audience in 2023 compared to 2021-2022. Among them are Coscu, who has gone from 8,400 average viewers in 2021-2022 to 3,774 in 2023 (-60.20%), Juan Guarnizo, the most followed Latin American creator on Twitch (11.1 million), who has dropped his audience from 30,791 to 19,945, marking a loss of 35.21% and Arigameplays who has gone from having 7564 followers to 5582 in the same time range.

And on the other hand, the other 12 big Twitch names on our continent have grown during the last two years or better, they maintain that growth constantly, with Roier being the one who sets the best trend. Mexican content creator who went from an average of 1934 in 2021-2022, to an average of 18,500 people in 2023, an impressive growth of 859%. Spreen also sets a trend in this regard, who went from 29K on average to 51K, with a growth of 72%, as well as Rivers, who went from 9,800 viewers to 24,696 on average, growing 150%.

Results that may have different reasons, which if compared with those in Spain, could make us think that viewers have moved from one region to another, perhaps tired of the type of content from Spanish streamers. An analysis in which the viewers themselves must also participate, who must be quite clear about why they have stopped watching Spanish stars live, favoring those from LATAM.

