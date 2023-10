Sebas Diniz, also from Borne, won the first 500 meters for the men in 34.70. That turned out to be the second fastest time after the second 500 meters and there was a ticket for him too. Merijn Scheperkamp was the fastest with 34.60 in his second stage. Kai Verbij, Hein Otterspeer and Janno Botman also dipped under 35 seconds and are going to the World Cup.