There is no doubt that one of the most remembered series among the public is Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, a production based on the 1992 film of the same name by its own screenwriter, Joss Whedon, this time with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the leading role.

Premiered in 1997 and with a total of seven seasons, the serie follows the adventures of Buffy Summers, last of the line known as the Slayers. Buffy moves to Sunnydale after burning down the gym at her old school, where she hopes to escape her duties as a Slayer.

But the young woman’s plans are complicated by Rupert Giles, her new Watcher, who reminds her that evil is present and she cannot evade her responsibility, so she Buffy is forced to face all kinds of supernatural threats.

Which is the best episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, according to Joss Whedon

As is usually natural, every fan of the series has one or more episodes among their favorites that they do not hesitate to watch over and over again. And his creator is very clear about which one is for him the best of all the ones he has made.

As reported by Slash Film, Joss Whedon considers that the best episode of all the ones he has done in the series is The Bodyepisode number 16 of season 5 where the character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar suffers a terrible loss.

Written and directed by Whedon in 2001, the episode takes a shocking turn when Buffy comes home to find her mother’s body on the couch after suffering an aneurysm.. This time it is not a supernatural beast, but an illness that causes tragedy for the Huntress.

“My mother died when I was 27 in a car accident. But I didn’t really think about exploiting (the experience) until around season 3. This is the moment where (Buffy) says ‘I don’t know’, she hasn’t (dealt with this) before. There’s a good kind of pain created from her situation that was particularly personal.

I think that (The Body) is probably the best thing I have ever done and the best thing I will do in my life. And I agree with that. You know, there are worse epitaphs,” the showrunner commented in an interview.

Do you agree with Joss Whedon and consider The Body to be the best Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode ever? What are your favorite episodes of the series? Tell us in our comments section.