Suara.com – Persebaya Surabaya legend, Mursyid Effendi, said that coach Josep Gombau’s unsatisfactory results when managing his former team were normal because the coach arrived in the middle of the competition so it was difficult to build a team.

“A coach coming in the middle of a match (when the season is running) is indeed quite difficult, there are many factors that hinder it, meaning that with the arrival of a new coach, the character is different, from a mental perspective, if you look at it, it is different. There is no time to form the character of the team,” said Mursyid Effendi as published by Antara, Tuesday (31/10).

Josep Gombau was appointed as head coach of Persebaya to replace Aji Santoso. However, after a series of bad results with only one win, one draw and four defeats from six matches in BRI Liga 1 2023/2024, the Spanish coach was dismissed and now the proud Bonek Mania club is led by assistant coach Uston Nawawi.

Mursyid Effendi, as a Persebaya legend, does not blame the 47-year-old coach’s strategy concoction. This is because coaching Persebaya is under a lot of pressure from various parties, such as from supporters who want their favorite team to continue to display positive performances, from management to the media.

“I don’t blame you, that’s what’s been happening all this time, when a coach comes in the middle of the season it’s really difficult, there’s no time. In my opinion, especially in Surabaya, pressure from the public, management, from the media. That’s what I’ve always been as “former players also put a lot of pressure on,” said Mursyid Effendi.

Persebaya itself closed the first round of Liga 1 2023/2024 in 11th position in the standings with 22 points, six wins, four draws and seven defeats.

Entering the second round, as quoted from the club’s official website, the Bajul Ijo team plans to bring in a number of new foreign and local players.