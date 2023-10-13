José Corbacho has returned to Pasapalabra with his hat, his glasses and, of course, with a very, very good sense of humor. Without a doubt, one could say that he is something “relative to joy.” For this reason, he has not hesitated to propose himself as the answer in the Word Search when that has been the statement.

This is something so unprecedented that Roberto Leal was taken aback when it happened. It is the first time that a guest answers his own name as an option in a test. Corbacho did it and the presenter did not know whether to interpret it and whether to give it as a failure to pass the turn to Óscar, which is what happened.

“You’re going to drive me crazy,” Roberto told the comedian, also pointing out that his last name has more than five letters that fit. Maybe with a diminutive? Don’t miss this fun moment in the video!

Furthermore, at the end of this program we were able to enjoy another exciting Rosco who faced Óscar and Moisés. The contestants have fought for a jackpot of 982,000 euros.

Óscar has been the most successful, achieving 23 correct answers. Will they have been enough to win? Find out in the video!