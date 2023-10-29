October 28, 2023

Martin returns to success

Jorge Martin dominated the Sprint of the Thai Grand Prix, moving to 18 points behind the world championship leader Bagnaia: the Piedmontese arrived in seventh place and on Sunday he will have to watch out for the Iberian’s new attack.

Brad Binder and Luca Marini also reached the podium in Buriram with the Ducati Pramac rider. Fourth place for Marc Marquez, fifth for Aleix Espargaró, sixth for Bezzecchi. Eighth, behind Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, ninth Zarco and tenth Miller.

In the general classification Bezzecchi is now -72 behind Bagnaia, while Aleix Espargaró he overtook Zarco: now the Aprilia rider is fifth behind Binder.

©Getty Images